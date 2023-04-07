Class readjustments approved by MSHSL

Competitive Section Placements for teams for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years were approved by the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors at its meeting Thursday.
Prior to approval, the board received information from league staff on policy, the rubric for appeals and the process used to adjust the placement of member schools for the next two school years. The League’s Activities Directors Advisory Committee, as well as region secretary representatives, previously reviewed and recommended the placements prior to approval by the board. Additionally, the League’s Board of Directors, through its Executive Committee, as well as the full board, have received information and provided feedback and approvals throughout the Competitive Section Placement process.
The Competitive Section Placement process includes:
- Determining MSHSL enrollments by using enrollment and free/reduced lunch information provided by member schools to the Minnesota Department of Education.
- Creating classification cut-offs for each activity to determine classes.
- Collecting and applying opt-up requests by member schools seeking to move up a class from their assigned class.
- Consideration and granting of appeals from member schools for teams to move down from their assigned class.
- Placement of teams into sections based on board policy that includes geography and balancing the number of teams in each section.
“On behalf of the MSHSL Board of Directors, we are grateful for the careful thought, planning and processes that are in place to ensure fair and equitable placement of member schools in their respective competitive sections for the next two years,” said Board President Troy Stein, the activities director at Edina High School. “This is an arduous task, and specifically, a note of great thanks to the AD Advisory Committee which has been integral throughout this process by spending a significant number of hours in reviewing and working through this process.”
Information of the placement of member schools into competitive sections is available on the League’s website: https://www.mshsl.org/tournaments/competitive-sections
In other action items:
- The board of directors approved state tournament dates for the 2023-2024 school year.
- The board of directors approved the meeting dates for the 2023-2024 school year, which includes board meetings, workshops, area meetings and the representative assembly.
- The board of directors approved the return of the Visual Arts State Festival to the Perpich Center for the Arts this Spring, held on May 13. The board of directors also approved White Bear Lake as a host site for the Lacrosse State Tournament.
The next Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for June 6.