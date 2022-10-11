Brooklyn Center – Clay target, one of the fastest-growing high school co-curricular activities in the nation over the past decade, took another step in its development on Oct. 6, when the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors approved a girls-only division in the League’s annual state tournament. The approval came during the board’s bimonthly business meeting amid a series of decisions on Spring Activity Advisory proposals.
“The MSHSL Board of Directors recognizes the growth of clay target in Minnesota,” said Board President Troy Stein, the activities director at Edina High School. “The data shows growth and the addition of a female division would encourage additional females to join the sport. The MSHSL will be the first state high school association in the nation to recognize both male and female clay target champions.”
The board’s approval adds a girls-only division to the individual competition of the Clay Target State Tournament, which is held in late June. The approved proposal keeps the top 100 participants in the open competition and adds an additional 25 female participants that would compete in a girls-only individual division.
“This is really exciting for everyone,” said John Nelson, president of Minnesota-based USA Clay Target. “The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League is really pleased to partner with the MSHSL to expand opportunities and recognition for female participants at the Clay Target State Tournament. This spring, we look forward to honoring the achievements of the best female clay target athletes in Minnesota.”
During the 2022 clay target regular season, 16.7 percent of the 11,110 participants were females. Of the 92 individuals that competed in the open division during the 2022 state tournament, 10 were females.
“We continue to grow the sport,” Nelson said. “Adding the girls division at the state level is going to encourage females to join a clay target team.”
In other board business:
The board affirmed an executive committee approval to hold the Alpine and Nordic Skiing State Meets over three days. The Alpine State Meet will be moved to Feb. 14, 2023, at Giants Ridge near Biwabik. The Nordic Skiing State Meet will be at the same venue on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 as originally scheduled.
The proposal to increase the number of regular-season games in Baseball and Softball from 20 to no more than 24 was not approved by the board. The four additional games, per the proposal, were intended to be played on Friday nights, Saturdays or when member schools have mutual days off from school.
