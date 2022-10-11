Brooklyn Center – Clay target, one of the fastest-growing high school co-curricular activities in the nation over the past decade, took another step in its development on Oct. 6, when the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors approved a girls-only division in the League’s annual state tournament. The approval came during the board’s bimonthly business meeting amid a series of decisions on Spring Activity Advisory proposals.



