Coaches and rosters announced for Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) and the Minnesota Vikings have announced the 12 coaches and 88 players who will participate in the 2022 Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game (49th Annual MFCA All-Star Football Game). The 49th Annual All-Star Game will showcase outstanding senior players from the 2022 Minnesota high school football season
The 49th annual All-Star Football Game will be on Dec. 10, with the kick-off at 6 p.m. The All-Star Game will be played for the sixth time at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings. The 2022 All-Star Game will also be the 60th overall in Minnesota high school football history, dating back to 1945.
Players and coaches representing 85 schools and 37 Sub-Districts will participate in this year’s game. They were selected by members of the MFCA.
For the 12th consecutive year, the game will feature the North All-Stars vs the South All-Stars. In the December 2021 All-Star Game, the South All-Stars defeated the North All-Stars 12-7. It was the fifth straight win for the South All-Stars.
The South All-Stars lead the current North-South series 9-2. The South also leads the overall North-South series 17-10-1 through 28 games.
The MFCA is proud of this game and its history. The first All-Star Football Game was played in 1945. The All-Star Game has been an annual event since 1974. The game was played in a North vs South format from 1945 through 1960 and from 1974 to 1979, a Metro vs Outstate format from 1980 to 2010 and back to a North vs South format in 2011 (to present).
US Bank Stadium is the 11th game location in All-Star Game history.
Through the years, over 4,900 players and 512 coaches have participated in this game. A total of 97 players from the All-Star Football Game have played or coached in the National Football League, including current Minnesota Vikings players Adam Thielen (2008 All-Star), CJ Ham (2011 All-Star) and Ben Ellefson (2015 All-Star).
Locally, Matt Radniecki (New York Mills) will be an assistant coach for the north. Players include: Anthony Sykora (West Central Area/Ashby), Ethan Carrier (Detroit Lakes) and Victor Sosa (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton), who will all play for the north.
