In a Section 8AA game versus the Hawley Nuggets on Thursday night, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team picked up 67-54 win. The night was extra special as senior Ellie Colbeck scored her 2,000 career point. Fergus Falls led for the vast majority of the contest, including a 37-29 halftime lead.
It was at the 14:06 mark of the second half when Colbeck scored on a layup to reach the milestone. The lead grew to as much as 17 points during the final 18 minutes of play. “I was excited, but mostly just ready to get back in the game and get it done with my teammates,” said Colbeck, when asked about the milestone. Colbeck joins Bailey Strand and Hannah Draxten as the only Otter girls basketball players to accomplish the feat.
“Right now the message is that we need to fire on all cylinders and the last few games we really have been, it's been fun,” stated coach Josh Steer.
Colbeck led all scores with 27 points, while adding in 10 rebounds and eight assists. Both Tori Ratz and Hannah Polejewski finished with 12 for Fergus Falls.
Fergus Falls is now 10-4 on the season. The Otters will return to action on Jan. 22, traveling to face Detroit Lakes in an afternoon game.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone