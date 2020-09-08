ST. CLOUD — The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team picked up a 6-1 dual victory over the St. Cloud Apollo/Sauk Rapids-Rice Collision Tuesday.
The Otters completed another sweep in doubles and won three of four singles matches.
“We had a good showing throughout the lineup tonight,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said.
No. 1 singles player Ellie Colbeck and No. 2 singles player Madison Anderson cruised for their second straight wins each.
“Wins like this shouldn´t be taken lightly as first and second singles are tough spots to fill in a varsity lineup. Both girls have upped their service games and are stroking the ball well,” Lill said.
No. 4 singles player Mia Marsh would also claim a two-set victory topping Alyssa Meyer 6-4, 6-1.
In doubles action, the No.1 double team of Ava Weber and Leila Nasri battled back from a first set loss to win in three 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. In other doubles action, the duos of Paige Pearson and Mackenzie Krava (6-1, 7-6 (3)), and Hannah Prody and Ashtyn Lill (6-1, 6-1) each grabbed two-set victories.
The Otters will return home to take on Rocori at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Broadway Park.
Fergus Falls 6, St. Cloud Apollo/SRR 1
Singles:
1. Ellie Colbeck (FF) defeated Brynn Karasch (A) 6-2, 6-0.
2. Madison Anderson (FF) defeated Cailey Davidson (A) 6-0, 6-0.
3. Belle Haddy (A) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-3, 6-2.
4. Mia Marsh (FF) defeated Alyssa Meyer (A) 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles:
1. Ava Weber/Leila Nasri (FF) defeated Bailee Bonebright/Ari Nemeth (A) 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
2. Paige Pearson/Mackenzie Krava (FF) defeated Addison Bemboom/Kinsey Newbanks (A) 6-1, 7-6(3).
3. Hannah Prody/Ashtyn Lill (FF) defeated Lily Howe/Kaleigh Anderson (A) 6-1, 6-1.
