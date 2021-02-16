BATTLE LAKE — The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team used its defensive prowess to upend Little Eight Conference rival Battle Lake 57-41 Tuesday.
While each team struggled to hang onto the ball, the Comets forced 29 turnovers compared to the Battlers 23.
Micah Foss led the Comets in scoring with 17 points and chipped in seven rebounds, while teammate Sam Brumfield added 15 of his own.
Brady VanErp led the Battlers in scoring with 20.
The Comets will be back in action Friday as they travel for another LEC tilt with Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m. The Battlers will continue their home stretch as they host LEC foe Brandon-Evansville at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
