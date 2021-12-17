Comet boys' basketball survive Pelican Rapids in 2 OT

In a thrilling affair on Thursday night in Fergus Falls, the Hillcrest Comet boys’ basketball team came out on the winning end of a 76-74 double overtime game versus the Pelican Rapids Vikings. After falling behind 15-8 in the first half, the Vikings would use a 13-0 run to take the lead. Hillcrest answered with a 7-0 run of their own, to go up one. The lead was short lived, however, as after Sam Brumfield got a layup on the break, for the Comets, he was hit with a technical foul soon after and Pelican Rapids hit both free throws to regain the advantage. Pelican Rapids would hold onto the lead going into halftime at 32-29.
Both teams came out ready to play in the second 18 minutes, with the game being played within a possession or two for most of the second half. Coming down to the final seconds in regulation, the Vikings were able to tie the game at 62 a piece on a 10-footer from Timmy Guler. Forcing the game into overtime, the Vikings battled back once again and this time a corner three with around eight seconds left from Ian Fahje knotted the contest at 68. Hillcrest was unable to get a shot off in the ensuing possession.
With another four minutes added to the clock, the second overtime was once again played very tight. The game was tied at 74 when Hillcrest called a timeout, with possession, to try and go ahead under 20 seconds left. Sam Brumfield was able to penetrate the lane and scored his final points on a layup from the left side, giving the Comets a two-point lead. Pelican Rapids had final say, but a three-point attempt was short as the buzzer sounded. Guler led the Vikings with 19 points on the night, Hillcrest got a game high 27 points from Brumfield.
“It was a gutty win for our boys tonight. We started the night well getting buckets in seven of our first 10 trips. In our next 10 possessions we settled for threes without much ball movement — we got full of ourselves it seems. We cut their end-of-the-first-half lead to three (32-29) by getting some timely stops,” said Comets head coach Ryan Garvin after the game. “The second half we shared the ball much better and finished on the boards a bit better. After Noah Brumfield fouled out with four or five minutes to go, and Yuchan Ha within the last couple of minutes, we got to see some other guys step up and play some huge minutes for us. Matthew Knutson's stat line probably won't jump out and grab anyone, but his defense at the end was so admirable. Luke Christensen played some huge minutes at the end of this one coming down with a couple of key boards and a nice post finish. Caden Fischer hit a huge corner three at the end. Guys just played well together down the stretch and you just gotta love seeing that happen.”
The Comets will be back in action on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. in Ashby, Pelican Rapids welcomes in Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.