In the first half, the two teams looked to find their offensive grooves. The Comets were slightly more successful as they went into the break up 25-20.
After coming out of the locker room, the two teams brought more intensity to the court as both teams combined fro 74 points. Hillcrest proved to carry the momentum to capture the win.
“Our whole game was flat early,” Comets head coach Ryan Garvin said. “Our offensive movement was sluggish. Our defensive grit was faint. Rothsay played tough and intense and played with good momentum on the offensive end. We thought we let things flow too easily for them. The locker room talk from the boys was all energy. I thought they played the second half with a little more of the intensity that they are capable of consistently playing with. Because we lacked that early, I think we overplayed a bit more in the second half, but I think they’d all rather that than what they put forth in the first half.”
Micah Foss led the Comets in scoring with 19 points, while teammates Sam Brumfield (12) and Noah Brumfield (11) were also in double figures.
“I thought we competed really well for the majority of the game,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said. “We struggled for a short stretch in the second half where they were able to extend their lead and we were not able to get back within striking distance.”
The Tigers were led in scoring by junior Tanner Heier, who tallied his 1,000th career points, with 18, while Colby Larson chimed in with 10.
The Tigers will now prepare for the Section 6A playoffs after finishing the season with an 8-10 record.
The Comets will close out their regular season Saturday as they welcome in the West Central Area Knights for a 5:15 p.m. game.
