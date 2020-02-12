UNDERWOOD — Playing a tightly contested Little Eight Conference matchup Tuesday, the Hillcrest boys’ basketball team would gain the upper hand in the second half as the Comets defeated the Underwood Rockets 67-62.
The two conference rivals would go into the break at halftime tied 30-30. In the second half, Hillcrest pulled away at the right moment to score the victory.
“Tonight we played without Thomas Zwiers who was out sick,” Comets head coach Ryan Garvin said. “Although we as coaches thought that our defensive execution was very mediocre, I think a night like this exposes some glaring, but fixable elements of our team game. Thomas makes everyone else a better defender. So we have some work to do in regards to our defensive rotations and also how we defend the post.”
Evan Gould led the Comets in scoring with 17 points, while teammates Sam Brumfield (14) and Joel Quam (10) were also in double figures.
“We battled all the way to the final buzzer tonight in a very hard fought battle,” Rockets head coach Evan Meece said. “Neither team had a lead of more than five points in the game and both teams battled back and forth. I’m proud of the way that we played and played well as a team. Unfortunately a few bounces didn’t go our way and we weren’t able to pull out the win.”
The Rockets were led in scoring by Winston Heifort with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Canaan Kugler (18) and Krosby Aasness (15) were also in double digits for Underwood.
The Rockets will now travel to take on LEC foe Battle Lake at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
The Comets will return home to host another LEC opponent Rothsay at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
