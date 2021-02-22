PARKERS PRAIRIE — The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team held off Little Eight Conference foe Parkers Prairie Friday to record a 57-43 victory.
The Comets would take a 32-18 lead into the break, but soon saw the Panthers defense limit their scoring opportunities and cut into their lead. Hillcrest regained its composure and finished the game for the win.
“Incredibly proud of how our guys came out tonight on both ends of the floor,” Comets head coach Ryan Garvin said. “They played together so well for significant stretches of this game. After committing 20-plus turnovers in Battle Lake, we spent a lot of time talking about and relearning and practicing what it means and feels like to be tough with the basketball. In many ways, I think they did that tonight.”
The Comets were led in scoring by Micah Foss with 22 points, while teammate Joel Quam pulled down six rebounds to lead Hillcrest in the win.
The Comets will return home to host the Park Christian Falcons at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
