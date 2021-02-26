With two big halves of scoring the hosting Hillcrest boys’ basketball team coasted to a 69-37 victory over Park Christian Thursday.
The Comets overcame a slow start in the first half to go into the break up 37-16. The momentum carried over into the second half as Hillcrest’s bench found the rhythm to seal the win.
“After a bit of a slow start, our full court defense was able to cause a little bit of havoc and create some turnovers that turned into easy buckets,” Comets head coach Ryan Garvin said. “It was great to give our second unit extended minutes tonight. They all have different skills that they’ve identified and are looking to improve down the stretch, so it was great to be able to give them game minutes to be able to focus in on those particular areas. It was also great to allow our starters to get some rest as well a observe and encourage and teach their teammates. They will all need each other if we’re going to do any meaningful work in the playoffs.”
Micah Foss led the Comets in scoring with 16 points, while teammate Noah Brumfield had 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Comets forced 28 turnovers, while only giving the ball away 19 times.
The Comets will have a quick turnaround as they host Little Eight Conference leader Ashby Arrows at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
