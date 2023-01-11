Comet boys pick up LEC victory

Taking on the Panthers of Parkers Prairie, on Jan. 10, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team came away with a 68-58 victory.
“Hard fought win … I loved our physicality on the defensive side of the ball,” said Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “There were probably times where we almost played too hard and aggressively, but I'd rather have that problem than the opposite!”
Luke Christensen led the Comets with 17 points and seven rebounds. Justin Peterson and Noah Brumfield finished with 13 each.
“I thought Gabe Swedenburg, Matthew Knutson and Brumfield did a great job out on top on their guards … They're so long and fast - fun to watch,” stated Garvin. “We got beat off the dribble a couple times but I think our ability to guard the ball was paramount. They got a lot of looks at the rim, but I think we did a great job contesting.”
The win moved Hillcrest to 6-1 and 4-0 in conference play.
“We're going to have to continue to rebound by committee as it looks like Petersen will be out for a bit with a high ankle sprain,” mentioned Garvin. “Considering this is his senior season, we're praying that he heals up quickly and can get back to playing with his boys.”
