ASHBY — The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team picked up a 61-56 Little Eight Conference road win Friday as the Comets topped the Ashby Arrows.
“Very proud of our guys,” Comets head coach Ryan Garvin said. “They did a pretty good job of sticking to the game plan tonight. We handled the Arrows pressure and actually did a better job of dictating the posture of the game on the offensive and defensive end.”
Micah Foss led the Comets in scoring with 21 points, while Thomas Zwiers recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Sam Brumfield and Evan Gould each chipped in 10 points for Hillcrest in the win.
Ashby was led by Torin Olson with 18 points, while teammates Jaden Norby (14) and Noah Johnson (12) were both in double figures. Norby would tally a double-double adding 12 boards.
