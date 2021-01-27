GRACEVILLE — The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team saw their defense step up and slow the hosting Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley offense to claim a 75-49 victory Tuesday.
A strong defensive effort in the first half allowed the Comets to take a 33-13 lead into halftime. The Hillcrest offense picked up in the second half with 42 additional points to close out the win.
The Comets were led in scoring by Noah Brumfield with 15 points, while teammates Micah Foss (13), Joel Quam (12) and Sam Brumfield (11) were also in double figures.
The Comets will look to carry over the momentum as they travel to take on the Ashby Arrows at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
