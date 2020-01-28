The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team recorded a 62-29 victory over St. John’s Prep Monday.
“This was a great team win for us,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “We played unselfish basketball and everyone was able to contribute. Our guards shot the ball really well and that opened up the middle for our forwards to get some easy looks inside.”
The Comets were led in scoring by Mackenzie Foss with 14 points, while teammates Madison Ballweg (12) and Madison Foss (11) were also in double figures. Cassy Twedt also contributed 10 rebounds in the win.
The Comets will be back in action Thursday as they travel to take on Brandon-Evansville at 7:15 p.m.
