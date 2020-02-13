BATTLE LAKE — The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team overcame a halftime deficit to upend Little Eight Conference foe Battle Lake 56-45 Thursday.
“I’m so proud of how well the girls played together tonight,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “Everyone contributed to this win in some way or another. The girls played really tough defense and rebounded well all night. Our guards applied great pressure and we were able to force some turnovers that led to easy buckets. Offensively, we moved the ball well and we were able to get high percentage shots.”
Mackenzie Foss led the Comets with 26 points and eight rebounds. Foss would hit 12-of-16 free throws in the game. Teammate Molly McGuire dropped in 14 points.
Battle Lake was led in scoring by Grace Van Erp (12) and Tessa Kortlever (10).
The Battlers will look to rebound as they travel to take on Bertha-Hewitt at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
The Comets will return home to take on Lake Park-Audubon at 3 p.m. Saturday.
