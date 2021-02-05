The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team picked up a much needed Little Eight Conference victory Thursday as the Comets defeated the hosting Rothsay Tigers 50-39.
“This was a good team win for us,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “I thought we had good defensive ball pressure and we were able to force some turnovers that led to open looks at the basket. We’ve emphasized the importance of crashing the offensive boards and tonight we were able to get 15 offensive rebounds, and in turn 15 extra chances to score. Everyone who played tonight scored and that is a key for us to be successful.”
Mackenzie Foss led the way in scoring and rebounding as she dropped in 21 points and had eight boards. Teammate Audra Ewan collected seven rebounds in the win.
The Tigers had two players in double figures with Abby Honer (12) and Kenadi Carlsrud (11).
The Comets will continue their homestand as they host the Hancock Owls at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Tigers will travel to take on the Park Christian Falcons at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
