MOORHEAD — A big night by Hillcrest’s Madi Ballweg propelled the Comet girls’ basketball team to a 67-29 victory over Park Christian in the opening round of the North Subsection 6A playoffs Monday.
Ballweg would knock down seven 3-pointers and finish with 30 points in the game.
“Our offense was really clicking,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “We were getting great looks, both in the paint and behind the arc. Madi Ballweg had a huge night for us. Our guards did a nice job attacking the rim and that really opened things up from the outside.”
Joining Ballweg in double figures was Mackenzie Foss with 21 points, while Madi Foss grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory.
Park Christian was led in scoring by Eden Tofibam with 18 points.
The Comets will move on to take on the top-seeded Henning Hornets at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
