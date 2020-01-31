WHEATON — The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team could not dig itself out of an early hole as the hosting Wheaton Warriors claimed a 47-32 victory Friday.

“We came out flat and found ourselves down by quite a bit early on,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “We played a much better second half and fought our way back into the game, but we just didn’t have enough energy to sustain our run.”

Mackenzie Foss had a great night on the court as she scored 23 points and had seven steals.

The Comets will now take on Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

