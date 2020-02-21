MAHNOMEN — The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team saw its season come to an end Friday as hosting Mahnomen-Waubun won a Section 6A playoff game 79-45.
“We struggled to keep them in front of us and that allowed them to take high percentage shots,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “All, but two, of their field goals came from inside the lane.”
Mackenzie Foss led the team in scoring with 21 points and added eight steals.
“This has been such a fun season and I’m so proud of this team. They have been a joy to coach. A big thanks to our seniors Molly McGuire and Anna Rasmussen. They have been great leaders for our program and we are really going to miss them next year,” Clark added.
