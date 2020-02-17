The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team went 1-1 in games played against Lake Park-Audubon and Mahnomen-Waubun.
On Saturday, the Comets could not find its offensive rhythm as the visiting Lake Park-Audubon Raiders took home a 76-41 win Saturday.
Mackenzie Foss led the Comets in scoring with 18 points, while Anna Rasmussen grabbed 14 rebounds in the game.
Back on the floor Monday, the Comets defeated Mahnomen-Waubun in a close game 50-48.
“I’m so proud of how hard the girls played tonight,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “We were missing three girls from our normal rotation and everyone on the team really stepped up!”
Foss would have another great game for Hillcrest as she scored 29 points, while teammate Molly McGuire was just a point short of a double-double scoring nine and grabbing 10 rebounds.
