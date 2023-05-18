Comet tracksters at conference meet

The Hillcrest Comets track and field teams traveled to Wheaton for the Little 8 Conference Meet on May 16. Gabe Swedenberg led the way with two first place finishes in the 200-meter dash (24.15 seconds) and the 400 (53.82). Matthew Knutson had a great meet placing in all three of his events. First in the 1600 (5:02.1), second in the long jump (19 feet, three and a quarter inch, which is a personal record) and third in the discus (102-4.5). Other top finishers were Drew Fischer (400, fifth place) and the 4x200-meter relay team of EJ Cho, Owen Nilsen, Caleb Holm and Xander Brown finishing fourth.
On the girls side, Judit Moller placed in all four of her events (1600 first 5:36; 800 second 2:30.97; 4x400 second 4:39 and long jump fourth 13.85). Liv Liseth and Elsa Retzlaff placed in all three of their events (Liv: 3200 first 13:25; 300 hurdles fourth 57.55 and 100 hurdles 21.25); (Elsa: 4x400 second, 800 third 2:41, and 100 fifth 14.67). Other top finishers for the girls were Marie-Elise Oy (1600 second and 3200 third); and Emme Berge (4x200 second, 400 fourth); and Chloe Walkup (4x400 second and shot put sixth)
The girls finished fourth out of five teams and the boys placed fifth. Overall they had 18 personal records at the meet. The next event for the Comets is May 25 at the Sub-Section Meet held in Barnesville.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone