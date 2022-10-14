The Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comets boys soccer team defeated the Pelican Rapids Vikings Thursday, in Section 8A playoff quarterfinal round, by the score of 2-0. 23 minutes into the first half midfielder Emil Boe hustled along the right side line to gain possession of the ball. He was successful and attacked toward the center of the field, placing a centering pass to Rolf Fluge who scored on a cupping shot from 25 yards.
27 minutes into the second half, the Vikings were charged with a handball in the box. Senior captain, Juin Moon was successful on the attempt, putting the Comets up 2-0 and ending all scoring for the game.
Senior captain, goalkeeper, Cole Peterson was perfect in goal stopping six shots on net recording his sixth shut out of the season. Defenders Dave Azjon, Elias Skjelbred, Vebjorn Myntevik, Matthew Knutson and TJ Idudu were successful In curtailing most of the Vikings attacks.
“The game was a win but not necessarily pretty,” said Comets coach Rod Jensen. “Spectators would have recognized PRHS parked the bus with eight players in the box, during the game and took every opportunity they could to slow the tempo, to their advantage.”
The Comets, now 12-4-1, will take on Fergus Falls, on Oct. 15, at Otter Stadium, in section semifinal action.
