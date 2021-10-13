The Hillcrest volleyball team hosted Parkers Prairie Tuesday in a conference matchup in Fergus Falls and fell to the Panthers in four sets (20-25, 25-18, 22-25, 19-25).
“It was another great night of competitive play for both teams. Both teams did a good job of keeping the ball in play which provided some long rallies,” said Comets head coach Debi Foss. “The Panthers served a great game and kept us on our toes. I’m proud of the way we are able to keep pushing. We showed a little fatigue in the fourth set which I’m sure had something to do with the six games in nine days. I’m proud of the girls and the growing team effort. While we showed our ‘youthfulness’ in some moments, our experience is starting to show in other ways.”
Stat leaders for the Comets were Hope Adams (8 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks), Ella Knutson (5 kills, 11 digs), Natalie Zwiers (3 blocks, 2 kills, 4 digs), Madison Ballweg (18 digs, 1 assist), Anna Brumfield (13/13 serving, 6 kills, 3 digs, 1 block), Emily Adams (8 kills, 6 digs, 1 block), Abby Heikes (12 digs, 6 serving points), Madi Foss ( 10 kills, 14 assists, 19 digs) and Henrietta Ruud (14 serving points, 22 assists, 8 digs).
In a show of Little Eight Conference solidarity on Tuesday both teams, including all teams throughout the conference honored Rothsay head coach John Reber, 42, who is recovering from an early season stroke by wearing blue T-shirts as part of the “RallyforReebs” campaign.
The Comets will now host the Brandon-Evansville Chargers for another conference matchup on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. as they honor their seniors with Senior Night.
