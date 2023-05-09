Comets, Arrows split doubleheader

The Hillcrest Comets baseball team tangled with the Ashby Arrows, on May 8, as the two sides played a pair of games. Hillcrest took the first game 2-0, before Ashby rebounded with a 5-2 win in the nightcap.
"We pulled out a really tough battle in an amazing high school pitching duel (in the first game)," Comets coach Zach Stich said. "Both pitchers were hitting their zones and making batters fan on pitches. Nate Bermel was able to pick up the win by helping out his own cause with a clutch two-run hit. From then on, he and the Comet defense closed the door."
Both runs were scored in the top of the third inning. Hillcrest had nine hits compared to five for Ashby.
Evan Lindgren was 4-4 with a pair of doubles, a stolen base and one run. Joe Torgeson, Jonathan Wutka and Luke McGuire all had a hit.
Nate with six and two thirds innings on the bump, he scattered five hits, walked two and struck out nine. Micah Bermel got the final out to pick up the save.
In the second game, Ashby scored a pair of runs in the top of the third, only to see Hillcrest tie the game with two in the fourth.
In the fifth and final frame, the Arrows got the offense churning and produced three runs to pick up the win.
"It was another tight game between us and the Arrows,” said Stich. “An early mistake gave them the advantage and we battled back to tie it up before the final inning. Ashby put together a good fifth and we were unable to respond."
Ethan Swedberg got the start for the Comets. He pitched all five innings, giving up the five runs (four earned) on seven hits, with four walks and five Ks. He was also 2-2 at the plate with a double, RBI, run and stolen base.
Hillcrest will host Border West, on May 18, in another doubleheader.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone