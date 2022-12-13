Comets best Owls on home court

Taking on the Hancock Owls, on Dec. 12, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team picked up a 65-54 victory.
Hancock got out to a 12-5 lead in the first half before the Comets battled back and the two sides went back and forth after that.
“I was proud of our defense. I thought we played with our feet really pretty well in the full court tonight,” stated Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “We gave Gabe Swedenburg the defensive player of the game belt again tonight though there were some other worthy candidates like Sean Berge, Noah Brumfield, Luke Christensen. Our defense kept us in this one in the first half.”
Christensen finished with 15 to go along with nine boards. Brumfield finished with 20. Erik Bjorndahl hit some big shots in the second half and finished with 11. Sean finished with seven and Swedenburg, Preston Berge (five rebounds) and Matthew Knutson all finished with four to round out the scoring.
“This is Hancock's first game. They are just figuring out who they are after losing some huge pieces from last year. Coach Bedel does such a great job with that program,” observed Garvin. “We have no doubt that they'll look and feel a lot different when we go visit their place in January. I thought our shot selection in the second half was a huge plus for us. We were a lot more patient and made Hancock play defense in the half court a bit more.”
Hudson Versteeg led the Owls with 19. Brayden Kisgen added 11 and Chase Evink and Jackson Koehl added nine each.
Hillcrest (3-0) will travel to take on West Central Area, on Dec. 15.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone