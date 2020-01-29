The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team claimed a 6940 victory over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Tuesday.

The Comets came out the gate ready as they outscored the Wolverines 44-17 in the first half.

Leading the way for the Comets in scoring was Thomas Zwiers with 18 points, while Micah Foss (17) and Evan Gould (10) were both in double figures.

The Comets will now travel to take on the Ashby Arrows in a 7:15 p.m. game Friday.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments