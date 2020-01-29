The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team claimed a 6940 victory over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Tuesday.
The Comets came out the gate ready as they outscored the Wolverines 44-17 in the first half.
Leading the way for the Comets in scoring was Thomas Zwiers with 18 points, while Micah Foss (17) and Evan Gould (10) were both in double figures.
The Comets will now travel to take on the Ashby Arrows in a 7:15 p.m. game Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.