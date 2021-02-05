BRANDON — The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team rebounded from a prior loss Thursday as the Comets upended the hosting Brandon-Evansville Chargers 52-46 for a Little Eight Conference victory.
The Comets held a slight 28-25 edge at the break and maintained the lead through the second half.
“I thought our boys gutted out a tough one tonight,” Comets head coach Ryan Garvin said. “Coach Hintermeister always seems to have his guys ready and they were definitely ready for us. We started out well offensively, but were a step slow on the defensive end tonight. Our young men made just enough hustle plays at the end to seal it.
Micah Foss (14) and Sam Brumfield (11) were both in double figures for the Comets in the win.
The Comets will now travel for another LEC tilt against the Underwood Rockets at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.