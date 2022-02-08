Hosting the Ashby Arrows in a Little Eight Conference (LEC) basketball game on Tuesday night, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team used a strong first half to come away with a 62-44 win.
Trailing 13-11 with just over nine minutes left in the first half, the Comets used a barrage of three-pointers to claim the lead and finished the half on a 20-3 run. It gave them a 31-16 halftime lead.
Hillcrest came out hot in the second half, building their lead to 49-25. Ashby used a full court zone defense, slowly chip away at the deficit, but never could pull within single digits in the final nine minutes.
“We did a pretty good job of responding to their zone defense,” said Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “You have to balance your aggressiveness and patience when you get up in a game like this. We did well taking care of the basketball and were ready to play from the tip-off.”
Sam Brumfield had 18 points, Justin Peterson scored 16 and Zayne Weinrich hit a trio of three-pointers to finish with nine points to lead Hillcrest. Torin Olson had 19 and Jacob Cook 18 for Ashby.
Hillcrest is now 13-5 on the season and Ashby is at 14-2. Both teams have just one loss in LEC play. They will both be back in action on Feb. 11, Ashby will be at Underwood and Hillcrest at Parkers Prairie.
