The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team defeated Detroit Lakes at home on Thursday, by the score of 3-0. The Comets scored just one minute and 23 seconds into the game, when Nathan Aanes placed a perfect corner kick into the small box, toward the far post. Simon Kleven was there with a header to direct the ball into the upper-right corner of the Lakers net. Following the Comet goal, the Lakers dominated play on the field and possession until the 22 minute mark. That is when Simon Kleven, picked a loose ball up at the top of the 18 and eluded three Laker defenders and the parked bus, scoring an unassisted goal. At 30 minutes, Detroit Lakes was awarded a penalty kick, following an attacker taken down in the Comets’ box. Comet keeper, Soren Floden, deflected the shot, reading the kick perfectly.
The Comets final goal came just minutes into the second half. Simon Kleven was attacking up the right sideline and placed a centering pass, just inside the 18. Gabe Swedenberg was there with a nice shot, low and hard, just inside the right post, ending all scoring with the Comets up 3-0
“The game was sloppy at times for this late point in our season. Central back, Simon Davidson, did an excellent job keeping the ball forward and breaking up the Laker attacks. We also had excellent efforts from midfielder, Simon Kleven, and striker, Abram Ness, both offensively and defensively creating many DL turnovers,” said Comets head coach Rod Jensen.
The Comets now 10-3-1, take on the East Grand Forks Green Wave, Saturday at home at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.