The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team defeated the Otters on Monday by the score of 5-0.
Fifteen minutes into the game, the Comets were awarded a corner kick. Nathan Aanes took the kick and placed a perfect ball into the box where Simon Kleven was waiting, scoring with a header to the back of the Otters net. Ten minutes later, Jiun Moon was attacking up the left sideline and placed a cross to the far post. Abram Ness gathered it in and scored, ending all scoring for the first half, with the Comets up 2-0.
One minute into the second half, Gabe Swedenburg attacked up the left side of the field and passed the ball toward the center of the field toEndre Økland at the top of the 18. Endre scored with a blast that corkscrewed into the back of the net. At 54 minutes, Kleven headed a corner kick into the small box where Ness was waiting for his second goal of the contest. With one minute remaining, Noah Bjorndahl placed a perfect pass to Jiun Moon, who scored with a goal from 10 yards, ending all scoring for the game.
Comet keeper, Soren Floden, was perfect on the night with six saves. The Comets attack was able to produce 17 shots on the Otters goal.
“Our center D backs had a fabulous game, Simon Davidson and Cole Peterson did a tremendous job thwarting several attacks from the fast athletic Otters. Our Midfield did a great job in setting up the attack tonight and our strikers did a great job in creating space for themselves and providing several scoring opportunities,” said Comets head coach Rod Jensen. “I was most pleased with the hard work the Comets displayed in the second half as the Otters came out hard and aggressive.”
The Comets now 8-2-1 travel to Crookston on Tuesday (Sept. 28) for a game against the Pirates at 4 p.m.
