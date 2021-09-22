The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team defeated the Little Falls Flyers, in Little Falls on Saturday by the score of 7-1.
Just four minutes into the contest, Gabe Swedenburg’s shot trickled past the Flyers keeper, into the net, for the Comets’ first goal, off an assist from Simon Kleven. Two minutes late, Abram Ness scored off a nice feed from Swedenburg. Midway through the half, Swedenburg scored his second goal of the game, unassisted. Five minutes before the half Ness pulled in a beautiful D-splitting pass from Kleven. Ness scored with a low and hard shot to the far post. In the 37thminute, Comets keeper, Soren Floden, charging out of the net, misplayed a loose ball, resulting in a Flyers goal, ending all scoring for the first half with the Comets up 4-1.
Fifty-one minutes into the game, power midfielder, Steffen Synnevaag, blasted a rocket that found the back of Little Falls net. At 68 minutes, Gabe Swedenburg passed the ball to Jiun Moon, on a slant run into the middle. Moon scored on a nice shot to the far post. Ness ended all scoring with his hat trick goal (second in a row) at 76 minutes, off an assist from Nathan Aanes.
The Comets had 18 shots on net, compared to the Flyers four.
“Again, the Comet defense was strong in preventing Flyer attacks from developing throughout the game,” said Comets head coach Rod Jensen.
