The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team defeated the Fergus Falls Otters in the Section 8A quarterfinals matchup Thursday by the score of 8-1. The Comets scored seven minutes into the game, when striker Abram Ness, flicked the ball over Otters keeper,Leighton Buckmeier, off an assist from Simon Kleven (1-0). Four minutes later, Endre Økland, pressured the Otters backs and stole the ball scoring with a shot to the top-left corner of the net, unassisted (2-0). Thirty seconds later, Kleven attacked up the left side and placed a shot off the right post. Økland was there for the put back into the net (3-0). Midway through the half, Ness was taken down in the box and awarded a penalty kick, Økland took the honors and scored his third goal of the contest (4-0). With just 35 seconds remaining in the half, Økland, scored his fourth goal off an assist from Jiun Moon, ending the half with the Comets up 5-0.
Forty-nine minutes into the second half, Økland scored off an assist from Kleven (6-0). At 55 minutes Økland scored again off an assist from Ness (7-0), breaking a school record of six goals in a game! At the 65 minute mark, Comets “spark plug” eight-grader Drew Fischer placed a beautiful shot in the Otters net off a throw-in from Matthew Knutson (8-0). At 70 minutes, Otters Shane Zierden scored a goal, ending all scoring for the game with the Comets on top 8-1.
“I commend the Otters and head coach Joel Heikes on a great season. With the new MSHSL three-class system, I look forward to both our teams' section play opportunities in the future,” said Comets head coach Rod Jensen. “Also, what can I say about Endre Økland? Every time he touched the ball today, he was shooting on goal and he converted on several, breaking an HLA school record for most goals in a single contest.”
The Comets now 12-4-1 face off against the No. 2 team in section 8A, Pelican Rapids High School, at 1 p.m. Saturday, in a semifinal matchup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.