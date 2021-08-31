The Hillcrest Lutheran Academy boys’ soccer team opened their season on the road against St. John's Prep dropping a nailbiter 2-1 in overtime Monday.
In the opening half the Johnnies struck first scoring 16 minutes into the game on a corner kick into the box when St. John’s Preps’ Logan Richter was able to corral the ball into the net beating Comets goalkeeper Steffan Synnevaag at the near post to Put the Johnnies up 1-0. The remaining half was played with some tight defense from both teams with neither one able to gain an advantage.
The second half began like the first half ended with both teams jockeying for position until Midway through the period Comet midfielder Simon Kleven was taken down hard in the box by St. John’s Prep and given a penalty kick. Hillcrest midfielder Entre Okland would take the penalty kick for the Comets, shooting the ball inside the left post to tie the game 1-1.
With the game tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation, the teams played two five minute overtime periods. The Comets had opportunities to score in overtime but on their last offensive push Hillcrest overplayed the ball too far forward on the field and St. John’s capitalized by getting behind Hillcrest’s midfielders to score with 30 seconds remaining in the second OT for the win.
Synnevaag ended the night in goal with nine stops on the Comet net. The Comets had several good build up attacks, but were able only to achieve five shots on goal.
“It was a disappointing loss, but St. John’s wanted the win much more than the Comets today and it showed in the play and end result. We are very young, and the mistakes made on the field today are correctable. Our team will learn from our mistakes and improve,” said Hillcrest head coach Rod Jensen.
The Comets will now travel to take on Detroit Lakes on Thursday at 7 p.m.
