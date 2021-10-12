The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team was defeated by the No. 1 seeded Section 8A St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Monday at home 5-1. The Comets scored first, at 12 minutes, when Abram Ness placed a 50-yard free kick from the left side of the field into the small box far post. Simon Kleven was there with a one-touch tap into the net. The Comet lead was short lived as the Crusaders scored four minutes later and again at 19 minutes, ending all scoring in the half with the Crusaders up 2-1. Ten seconds into the second half, St. Cloud dropped the kick off back to a midfielder who launched a 70-yard blast into the air that bounced over Comet keeper, Soren Floden, into the back of the Comet net. The Crusaders went on to score two more goals in the half before time expired.
“Not indicative of the score, I thought the Comets played hard and did several things well this afternoon. Several correctable mistakes by the Comets, led to the Crusader goals,” said Comets head coach Rod Jensen
The Comets now 11-4-1 will play the Fergus Falls Otters, Thursday, in a Section 8A quarterfinal match at the Otter Stadium at 4 p.m.
Comets boys’ soccer blank East Grand Forks
The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team defeated the East Grand Forks Green Wave on Saturday at home by the score of 10-0. Nine minutes into the contest, Abram Ness attacked the right goal line and placed a centering pass into the box. Gabe Swedenburg was there with a one touch goal. Endre Økland made a head flick pass to Abram Ness for a goal at 17 minutes. Seven minutes later, Steffen Synnevaag chipped the ball over the Green Wave keeper and Økland was there to tap in the goal. At 32 minutes, Cole Peterson scored his first varsity goal following a Comet goal kick, ending the half scoring with the Comets up 4-0.
At 52 minutes, Swedenburg placed a long throw-in into the box. Simon Kleven head flicked the ball across the box to Endre Økland who scored. One minute later, Økland scored again, off an assist from Nathan Aanes. At 59 minutes, Aanes, centered the ball from the left side to Simon Kleven who scored. Økland stole the ball from the Green Wave backs at 69 minutes and scored his fourth goal of the contest with a hard shot to the back of the net. Six minutes later, Ness scored, assisted by Matt Knutson. The final goal of the game came at 78 minutes. Drew Fischer placed the ball into the box with a nice pass to Ness, who then scored his third goal of the contest.
The Comets had a blistering 31 shots on goal including several off the posts and crossbar.
“EGF was short staffed in this game. I give them much credit for playing hard throughout the game, during the Comet’s relentless attack,” said Comets head coach Rod Jensen.
