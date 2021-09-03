The Hillcrest Lutheran Academy boys’ soccer team defeated the Detroit Lakes Lakers by the score of 3-2 in Detroit Lakes on a very soggy, wet field in the rain, Thursday evening.
The Comets fell behind early, 13 minutes into the contest when Detroit Lakes beat the Comets defense up the middle with a shot slipping by Steffen Synnevaag, the Comets keeper, between the posts for a goal. Five minutes later, Comet midfielder, Endre Økland, had a shot blocked from the left side, picked up his own rebound and tied the score 1-1. Twenty-seven minutes into the half, the Lakers scored on a 40-yard blast that tucked just under the bar in the top right corner. Endre Økland, scored with a sliding scissor kick, at 32 minutes into the contest, off an assist from Simon Kleven, ending scoring in the half with the teams tied 2-2. The game-deciding goal came five minutes into the second half when Gabe Swedenburg scored on a nice header off a corner kick from Endre Økland.
The Comets saw excellent defensive pressure from their backs in difficult slippery conditions. Cole Peterson, Simon Davidson, Matthew Knutson and Jonatan Aksnes did an excellent job holding the Lakers to just six shots on the Comets goal. Midfielders, Jiun Moon, Simon Kleven, Abram Ness and Nathan Aanes, did a great job creating several opportunities on the attack, creating 15 shots on the Laker goal. Reserve goalkeeper, Soren Floden was perfect in the net in the second half to save the win.
“It was great to see the team focus in the second half of this game, tonight. As happens every year with a new team, something clicked, and they began to play together, communicating, creating and executing,” said Comets head Coach Rod Jensen.
The Comets now 1-1 on the season face the Fergus Falls Otters, Tuesday at home at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.