The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team defeated the Crookston Pirates by the score of 4-0 at home, Thursday afternoon.
The Comets scored early, just three minutes into the contest. Jiun Moon picked up a hard deflected shot from outside midfielder Endre Økland, attacking up the left side. Moon made a nice right-footed cross into the box to teammate, Gabe Swedenburg, who one-touched into the back of the Crookston net, ending all scoring for the half with the Comets up one.
At 62 minutes, Økland scored, attacking up the left sideline off an assist from Simon Kleven (2-0). Seven minutes later, Steffen Synnevaag made a beautiful pass to Swedenburg, who finished with his second goal of the game (3-0).
At 73 minutes, Comets keeper, Soren Floden stopped a shot on goal and punted the ball 65 yards up the field. Økland collected the ball and attacked up the middle for the final goal of the contest, ending the game with the Comets up 4-0.
Comets goaltender Floden was perfect in the net with the shutout, stopping five shots on goal. The Comets saw excellent defensive efforts from Matthew Knutson, Simon Davidson, Cole Peterson and Jonatan Aksnes.
“The Comets seemed content today after scoring their first goal early … they spent the rest of the first half back on their heels, lacking initiative,” Comets head coach Rod Jensen said after the game. “I was somewhat pleased with most of the second-half efforts as they seemed to push themselves a bit toward the team’s potential.”
The Comets improve to 3-1 on the season and now travel to East Grand Forks for a matchup with the Green Wave on Monday at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.