The Hillcrest boys’ basketball team defended their home court Thursday in a Section 6A playoff tilt against the Rothsay Tigers. The Comets built a big lead that the Tigers could not overcome as the host advanced with a 68-53 win.
Micah Foss led the Comets in scoring with 18 points, while teammates Sam Brumfield (14) and Yuchan Ha (12) were also in double digits.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Colby Larson, who also celebrated scoring his 1,000th career point, with 24 points, while teammate Tanner Heier chipped in 17.
The Comets will now travel to take on Mahnomen-Waubun at 7 p.m. Saturday.
