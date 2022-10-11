The Hillcrest Comets football team scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter to go up 14-0 but the Sebeka Trojans would rally and ultimately come away with a 40-34 victory.
Erik Bjorndahl hooked up with Gabe Swedenburg on a 10 yard touchdown pass, to open the scoring. Mathias Gjerme added the point after and it was 7-0 Comets. With six minutes left in the first quarter Evan Lindgren scored on a 10 yard run, Gjerme added the extra point and it was 14-0.
Late in the first quarter, Sebeka got on the board with a short run and the two point conversion, making it 14-8 after the first 12 minutes.
With 5:21 left in the first half, Sebeka got their first lead of the game, on a short run and two point conversion, putting the Trojans up 16-14. Hillcrest countered with a three yard TD run by Lindgren, with 3:34 left, to make it 20-16.
With under 10 seconds left in the half, Sebeka found the end zone again, with another successful conversion, putting the score at 24-20 at the break.
Hillcrest jumped back ahead in the third, as Lindgren scored from four yards out and added the two point try, with 6:28 left, giving the Comets the 28-24 advantage. Sebeka answered with a touchdown and two points of their own, with the score being 32-28 after three.
The final lead for Hillcrest came early in the fourth, as Bjorndahl hooked up with Swedenburg for a 37 yard touchdown (34-32). They would hold that lead until 3:53 left in regulation. The Trojans scored on a short run and once again were successful on the two point try, finishing the scoring at 40-34.
“Our defensive struggles continue on the road,” said Hillcrest coach Korey Fry. “We started the game the way we wanted. We were able to spread things out and get a two-score lead, but defensively we just lost track of our assignments with their three back attacks. Sebeka was able to keep us off balance all night. Our goal for the rest of the year is to get back to the basics defensively. Alignment, assignment, technique.”
Offensively for Hillcrest, Bjorndahl was 8-14 passing for 144 yards. Swedenburg led the receivers with five catches for 78 yards and Lindgren ran the ball 19 times for 152 yards. Alexander Johnson led the defensive with 13 total tackles.
Now at 2-4 on the year, Hillcrest will travel to Ortonville, on Oct. 14.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone