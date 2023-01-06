Comets can't keep up with KMS

In a Section 6A clash, on Jan. 5, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team found themselves on the wrong end of a 72-54 loss to the Fighting Saints of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.
“We got hit in the mouth. We knew we would; KMS is a good team. Well coached. Despite 13 turnovers in the first half, I thought our resilience was positive through much of the first half,” stated Hillcrest coach Ryan Garvin. “We challenged attacks at the rim and attacked the rim on offense. I think we in some ways escaped the first half being down only 31-27 at half, but I think we played physical enough to make everything they got a difficult offensive trip.”
Noah Brumfield led the Comets with a double-double (18 points and 10 rebounds). Preston Berge had nine points and four rebounds, while Sean Berge contributed seven points.
In the second half, we simply did not take care of the ball well enough against their press and dug ourselves a hole. I made some adjustments against their offensive that were probably ill-advised, which widened the gap,” mentioned Garvin. “As much as I'd like to win every game, it's hard to learn difficult lessons through success. Adversity is good for us. Losing is good for our character. We had to call each other out and up to finish well, but I think our boys carried themselves well at the end of the game.”
DeAndre Holloway had a game high 31 points for KMS.
“We have a lot of potential, which means we have a lot of work to do. The good part is that these young men are, I believe, up for the challenge,” said Garvin.
The loss was the first of the season for Hillcrest.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone