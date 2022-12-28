Comets capture holiday tournament title

The Hillcrest Comets girls basketball team picked up a win for the second time in as many days, defeating the Roseau Rams 63-46. The win secured them the Sacred Heart Holiday Tournament title.
“This was a gritty win for our girls. We had multiple girls in foul trouble in the second half and so we had girls playing lots of minutes with very little rest,” said Comets coach Hannah Clark. “Every single girl contributed to the win and it was fun to watch them celebrate at the end of the game.”
Madison Ballweg finished with 25 points and seven rebounds. Ella Knutson finished with a double double, 14 points and 14 rebounds. Madi Foss continued to rebound well, pulling in 13 rebounds (and also had eight points).
“Our half court defense was about the best it’s been all year. The girls took away what Roseau was trying to do that seemed to fuel our offense,” mentioned Clark. “Offensively, we moved the ball really well and made good decisions on when to shoot and when to pass. (Madison) Ballweg was so good at attacking and finishing at the rim.”
Knutson was named to the all-tournament team and Ballweg was named the tournament Most-Valuable-Player.
The victory moved Hillcrest to 6-2 on the season.
They return to action on Jan. 5, hosting Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley.
