ROTHSAY — The Hillcrest volleyball team used consistency to upend Little Eight Conference foe Rothsay as the Comets captured a three-set (25-19, 25-16, 25-21) victory Thursday.
“Tonight there was a strong consistent start to the match for us,” Comets head coach Debi Foss said. “Our girls played as a team and worked very well with each other. Our seniors, Audra Ewan and Mackenzie Foss, provided some strong leadership on the court. I've been waiting for things to just "come together" and they finally did. I am so proud of our girls."
Ewan recorded four ace serves, while teammates Mackenzie Foss (18), Maddie Ballweg (11) and Madi Foss (10) each recorded double figures in digs.
“This was not our best night,” Tigers head coach John Reber said. “We were out of sync and slow to get to the ball most of the game. Hillcrest built big leads to start each set, and we spent too much time trying to climb our way out.”
Grace Lider tallied eight kills for the Tigers.
The Comets will take on another LEC foe as they host Parkers Prairie at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Tigers will now travel to take on Ortonville at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.