In a Little Eight Conference showdown, the hosting Hillcrest boys’ basketball team pulled away in the second half to claim a 59-46 victory over the Brandon-Evansville Chargers Monday.
In the first half, the two teams played neck and neck, with the Comets going into halftime with a slight 22-20 lead.
Hillcrest found their groove in the second half and put enough space between them and the Chargers to seal the win.
“Good win for our boys tonight,” Comets head coach Ryan Garvin said. “Three of our four starters were in early foul trouble and in it for most of the game so they didn’t seem to get into any meaningful rhythm on either end of the floor. Coach Hintermeister always does a great job against us. The coaches were noting after the game how well he game plans. The Chargers played us tough tonight.”
Sam Brumfield led the Comets in scoring with 17 points, while teammates Micah Foss and Joel Quam each dropped in 10 tallies.
The Chargers were led in scoring by Titus Fuller with 15 points.
The Comets will be back in action Saturday as they take on LEC foe Underwood at home at 3 p.m.
