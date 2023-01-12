Comets cruise by Arrows

In a Little Eight Conference and Section 6A girls basketball contest, on Jan. 10, it was the Hillcrest Comets who came up with a 72-22 victory over the Ashby Arrows.
“The girls jumped out to an early lead and were able to maintain that lead throughout the entire game,” said Hillcrest coach Hannah Clark. “They played unselfish basketball and got the whole team involved. It was fun to get all of our bench players some quality minutes in the second half.”
Four players scored in double figures for the Comets. Madi Ballweg provided 15 points. Rugby Peterson had 14 points and seven rebounds. Elsa Retzlaff finished with 12 points, while Ella Knutson had a double double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
“Peterson and Retzlaff played great all around games for us. Ballweg led us in scoring and she also distributed the ball well, breaking down the defense and finding open teammates,” mentioned Clark.
Ashby was led by Marisa Ludwig (seven) and Chloe Finkelson (six) in scoring.
Hillcrest improved to 9-3 overall and 5-2 in conference play.
They travel to Underwood, on Jan. 13, for their next contest.
