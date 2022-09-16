In a Little Eight Conference contest, on Sept. 15, the host Hillcrest Comets volleyball team defeated the Ashby Arrows, 25-10, 25-15 and 25-9.
“As a team we had some goals in mind for tonight’s match. I think we checked some of those boxes and others we didn't quite meet or we didn't have the opportunity,” mentioned Comets coach Debi Foss. “We were able to maintain focus during the match and get the job done efficiently. Even though the game had a much different pace then our match on Tuesday, I always enjoy playing Ashby. They are a great group of girls and we wish them luck in the rest of their season.”
Hope Adams led the Comets offense with nine kills. Madi Foss and Emily Adams each had eight kills. Ruby Peterson had 25 assists and eight digs, while Maddie Ballweg had 14 digs and two aces.
Ryleigh Brendmoen paced the Arrows with four kills and four digs. Livy Johnson had three kills and was perfect at the service line. Sienna Willams had two aces.
“We battled tonight and as we are still trying to fit pieces together to find the niche we need to succeed we saw good things happening from time to time; we struggled to capitalize when the good things happened,” stated Arrows coach Hayley Stevens. “Hillcrest is a strong hitting team this year and they have upped their game and work the net well which tired us out. With only a week since we last saw this team, we changed things a bit and saw improvements in places. And we continue to see that game to game and this group is young and learning how to depend on each other. Early communication and anticipating the ball's movement are the focus for the next couple days and we have a long break until we head to Hancock next Thursday night. Time to reevaluate and work on things to come out rested and ready.”
Hillcrest, now at 8-0-2, will be at Park Christian, on Sept. 20.
