Comets fall on the road to the Cowboys

In a Section 6A boys basketball clash, on Feb. 7, it was the Breckenridge Cowboys who defeated the Hillcrest Comets, 57-51.
“In our first nine possessions we had two total passes in the half court. We did a lot of dribbling with our heads down. It resulted in five turnovers,” stated Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “When we finally settled into our offense and moved the ball with the pass, we turned a 6-0 deficit into a 17-11 lead. Unfortunately, we had a hard time finishing at the rim and settled for a lot of deep threes. In many ways I thought we were lucky to be up 23-21 at the half.”
The start of the second half was much of the same. Hillcrest went scoreless in the first 12 possessions of the second half and turned the ball over seven times and missed a handful of shots at the rim in that stretch. We played physically enough to finally get to the free throw line and break the 10 run that Breckenridge developed to start the second half.
Hillcrest had a 43-41 lead with about four minutes left, but Breckenridge went on a 8-0 run to give themselves a lead that they never relinquished.
Breckenridge was led by freshman Jackson Riggs with 25 points and seven rebounds. Alex Sanchez also had 11 points.
The Comets were led by Noah Brumfield with 22 points. Luke Christensen had 10 points and four rebounds. Justin Peterson had eight points.
Hillcrest, now 14-4, will be at Parkers Prairie, on Feb. 10.
