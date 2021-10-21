GRACEVILLE — The Hillcrest Comets ended their regular season on a high note Wednesday defeating Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 33-14 to improve to 5-3 overall.
The Comets, who have been on an offensive tear lately, opened scoring in the first quarter returning the kickoff 77-yards for a touchdown by Evan Lindgren Jr. and after missing the extra-point kick Hillcrest would lead the Wolverines 6-0.
Then in the second quarter with 2:51 left to play in the half the Comets would reach the end zone again on a quarterback keeper by Caden Fischer followed by the extra point by soccer standout Endre Okland, increasing Hillcrest’s lead to 13-0. It looked like the Comets would make it out of the half unscathed but with seven seconds left the Wolverines hit pay dirt with a 3-yard pass. After the Wolverines missed the extra point Hillcrest would go into the break, up 13-6.
Early in the third quarter the Comets’ Lindgren would score his second TD of the game on a 10-yard run followed by Okland’s point after upping the lead to 20-6. Lindgren would then complete his scoring trifecta with 20 seconds to go in the third quarter with his third touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run with the follow-up kick by Okland for good measure as Hillcrest enjoyed a commanding lead 27-6.
The Comets’ final touchdown of the game would come in the fourth quarter with 3:05 left to play on a 4-yard run into the end zone by Lucas Collins with Okland tacking on the extra point, but the Wolverines would muster one more touchdown with 1:12 left to play on a 43-yard run then convert the two-point attempt for the 33-14 final.
Offensively the Comets were led by Fischer as he went 7 for 14 for 78 yards while Hillcrest’s leading rusher was Lindgren with 129 yards on 23 carries. Defensively the Comets were led by Gavin Knutson (10 tackles, 4 assists), Micah Bermel (9 tackles, 3 assists) and Collins (5 tackles, 2 assists, 1 fumble recovery).
Hillcrest will now welcome in Sebeka for the Section 4 playoffs of nine-man on Tuesday in Fergus Falls.
