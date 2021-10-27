The No. 3 seeded Hillcrest football team eliminated Sebeka in the opening round of the Section 4, nine-man playoffs Tuesday at home 48-30.
The Comets were first to score with 1:40 left to play in the first quarter when quarterback Caden Fischer ran a keeper in from 4-yards out followed by Endre Okland booting in the extra point, giving Hillcrest a 7-0 lead.
Then early in the second quarter offensive threat Evan Lindgren Jr. upped the ante crossing the goal line on an 8-yard run with Okland tacking on the extra point, increasing the lead to 14-0. Lindgren would score once more with 2:10 left to play in the half on a big run from 39-yards out with another PAT from Okland (21-0), but with 48 seconds left before the break the Trojans would get on the board with a 26-yard run, converting two, to go into the half with the Comets in the lead 21-8.
After the break the game’s pace would remain steady as Fischer connected with Joel Bowman early in the third for an 11-yard touchdown pass with Okland adding the extra point increasing the Comets’ lead to 28-8. The Trojans would continue to chip at Hillcrest’s lead with a 1-yard touchdown run but the Comets would stop the two-point conversion bringing the score to 28-14 in favor of Hillcrest. The Comets would answer right back the next series with Fischer connecting to Cole Peterson for a 21-yard touchdown pass and another Okland extra-point kick, as the third quarter drew to a close with Hillcrest up 35-14.
In the fourth quarter the Trojans’ offense would gain some ground but not before the Comets’ Fischer connected with Bowman on a 32-yard TD pass with Okland adding the extra point bringing the tally to 42-14.
Halfway through the quarter the Trojans added six points with a 1-yard run but the Comets would once again put the kibosh on the conversion-run attempt to lead Sebeka 42-22. The Comets’ offense kept rolling on the next series as Fischer ran a keeper in from 68-yards out with Okland once again making the PAT, 48-22, before the Trojans scored the final touchdown of the game on a 77-yard run followed by a successful two-point conversion run for the final, 48-30 Hillcrest win.
The Comets were led offensively by Fischer, who was 9 for 16 passing for 117 yards and three touchdowns in the air, and 114 yards rushing on eight carries for two rushing touchdowns. The leading rusher for Hillcrest was Lindgren with 167 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns while the leading receiver was Bowman (5 receptions, 72 yards, 2 TDs). Defensive leaders were Gavin Knutson (15 tackles, 3 assists, 1 sack), Micah Bermel (9 tackles, 3 assists) and Lucas Collins (6 tackles, 3 assists).
The Comets will now advance, hitting the road to play Wheaton at home Saturday at 2 p.m.