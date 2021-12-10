Comets girls’ basketball overwhelms Rothsay

The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team hosted Rothsay Thursday and outpaced the Tigers on their way to a 60-39 victory.
“The girls came out ready to play. Once again, our defense got us going early in the game,” said Comets head coach Hannah Clark. “Offensively we shot the ball really well. We hit 10 threes between five different girls. Our offensive chemistry is really starting to click and we have unselfish players looking to get everyone involved. Madi Ballweg and Ruby Peterson both had nice all-around games on both ends of the floor. Regan Wiertzema played a nice inside game scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds.”
Point leaders for the Comets were Ballweg (18 points, 5 steals, 7 rebounds), Ella Knutson (12 points, 8 rebounds) and Wiertzema (10 points, 6 rebounds) all in double digits followed by Peterson (6 points, 4 steals, 4 assists, 7 rebounds), Alivia Holmquist (6 points), Madi Foss (6 points, 5 steals) and Natalie Zwiers (2 points).
The leading scorer for the Tigers was Savannah Sullivan with 19 points.
The Comets will play again Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. as they travel to Parkers Prairie to take on the Panthers.
