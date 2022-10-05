Denied

Hillcrest defender Chance Carpenter, 25 in red, plays the ball away from Fergus forwards, Aiden Schake, 25 in white and Aiden Shern, 7 in white, during their section match up, on Oct. 4. 

 Carl Hauser Daily Journal

The Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comets boys soccer team defeated the Fergus Falls Otters at home, on Oct. 4, by the score 8-0. Eight minutes into the contest, Rolf Fluge Scored off an assist from Juin Moon and Vebjorn Mintevik. At 26 minutes, senior captain keeper, Cole Peterson, threw the ball into center field to Emil Boe. Boe gathered the pass and placed a nice defensive splitting pass to Abram Ness, who scored. Six minutes later, Ness scored again off an assist from Isak Ostevold. Four minutes before the end of the half, Ness scored his third goal of the game unassisted, ending the half with the Comets up by four.



