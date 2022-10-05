The Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comets boys soccer team defeated the Fergus Falls Otters at home, on Oct. 4, by the score 8-0. Eight minutes into the contest, Rolf Fluge Scored off an assist from Juin Moon and Vebjorn Mintevik. At 26 minutes, senior captain keeper, Cole Peterson, threw the ball into center field to Emil Boe. Boe gathered the pass and placed a nice defensive splitting pass to Abram Ness, who scored. Six minutes later, Ness scored again off an assist from Isak Ostevold. Four minutes before the end of the half, Ness scored his third goal of the game unassisted, ending the half with the Comets up by four.
Four minutes into the second half, Mathias Gjerme scored, attacking the left side of the field off a nice pass from Matthew Knutson. Five minutes later, Boe scored with a blast from the top of the box unassisted. At 51 minutes, Gjerme scored his second goal of the contest unassisted. Boe scored the last goal of the game at 54 minutes.
Peterson was perfect in the net stopping five shots on goal, recording his fifth shut out of the season.
“”W’s” are always great, but I only wish the Otters were at full strength in the match,” stated Comets coach Rod Jensen. “I look forward to playing them again in the section tournament next week if given the opportunity!"
It was a series split for the regular season, as both teams won at home.
The Comets now 10-3-1, will travel to Detroit Lakes, on Oct. 6.
Ferugs drops to 5-8-1, they will host Saint Cloud Tech, on Oct. 6, wrapping up the regular season.
